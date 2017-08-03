- Above, during the 6-man tag match between LAX and the Patron Family, Low-Ki interfered, landing a double stomp to El Patron to help give LAX the win. Low-Ki was wearing his usual suit with "LAX" on the back of the jacket. The group celebrated together to end this week's Impact.

- Dezmond Xavier defeated Drago in the second round of the Super X Cup to move to the Finals at Destination X on August 17, live on POP. Next week, he will find out who his opponent will be when ACH and Ishimori face off.

- On tonight's show, Sonjay Dutt challenged Trevor Lee to a Ladder Match for the X-Division Championship at Destination X. The match was booked later on in the night. Also at Destination X will be Matt Sydal vs. Lashley, with the winner getting a title shot of their choosing.

