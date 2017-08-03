- Above, during the 6-man tag match between LAX and the Patron Family, Low-Ki interfered, landing a double stomp to El Patron to help give LAX the win. Low-Ki was wearing his usual suit with "LAX" on the back of the jacket. The group celebrated together to end this week's Impact.
And that leaves just one. Congrats @DezmondXavier. Finals LIVE on 8.17 #DestX pic.twitter.com/wjwh7pm0NB— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2017
- On tonight's show, Sonjay Dutt challenged Trevor Lee to a Ladder Match for the X-Division Championship at Destination X. The match was booked later on in the night. Also at Destination X will be Matt Sydal vs. Lashley, with the winner getting a title shot of their choosing.
It's on!! #DestX #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/M1eaB5Ya1q— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2017
