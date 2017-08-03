- Above is this week's After Impact with Josh Mathews and Tyrus who talk about tonight's events, including LAX's addition of Low Ki.

- Speaking of Low-Ki, GFW caught up with him after the show to see why he went after Alberto El Patron. Low Ki said:

"You come in here and celebrate with everybody, celebrate with the Impact fans, you celebrate with your family. The one thing you haven't done is introduce yourself to me. You walk into my house, put your feet up onto my table. Think your gonna walk away with that?"

What happened?!?! @OneWorldWarrior is now #LAX?? What does this mean? What will happen next? The master plan was orchestrated to perfection! pic.twitter.com/IZf8GO6K3R — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2017

- GFW posted their top five most watched YouTube videos from last week:

5) EC3 Finds A New Way To Win (28k views)

4) Sienna vs. Rosemary Last Knockouts Standing Title Match (32k views)

3) Sienna wins Last Knockouts Standing Title Match (38k views)

2) As Grado Proposes To Laurel Van Ness...Kongo Kong Interrupts (42k views)

1) The Conclusion To Impact With LAX and Alberto El Patron (92k views)

