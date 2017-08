- As seen above, WWE Music has released Johnny Gargano's new "Rebel Heart" theme song.

- WWE's Dean Malenko turns 57 years old today while former TNA star Kazarian turns 40.

- Below is an extended preview for the new "It's True, It's True" WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

