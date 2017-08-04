Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Fabian Aichner

* Aliyah, Zeda and Lacey Evans defeated Sonya Deville, Bianca Belair and Vanessa Borne

* Andrade "Cien" almas defeated Adrian Jaoude. Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) praised Almas on the mic before the match

* Ember Moon came to the ring and cut a promo on how she will beat NXT Women's Champion Asuka at "Takeover: Brooklyn III"

* Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi

* Johnny Gargano defeated Killian Dain by DQ when Alexander Wolfe attacked for the double team while Nikki Cross looked on

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Mandy Rose defeated Sarah Logan

* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Hideo Itami and The Velveteen Dream

