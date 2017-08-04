Earlier today was Day 13 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. Above is the history of the G1 Climax, including past winners. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the results:
* Kota Ibushi defeated Yuji Nagata
* Bad Luck Fale defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Hirooki Goto defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Togi Makabe
#G127 live only on @njpwworld ?? Catch up the A Block match @s_d_naito vs @zacksabrejr ??pic.twitter.com/UUvd0rgfhR— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 4, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
Current Standings
Block A
Tetsuya Naito 10
Hiroshi Tanahashi 8
Zack Sabre Jr. 8
Tomohiro Ishii 8
Kota Ibushi 8
Hirooki Goto 8
Bad Luck Fale 8
Togi Makabe 6
YOSHI-HASHI 4
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 12
Kenny Omega 10
EVIL 8
SANADA 8
Minoru Suzuki 8
Michael Elgin 4
Tama Tonga 4
Toru Yano 4
Juice Robinson 2
Satoshi Kojima 0
The next show is on August 5 at 4am ET, here is the full card:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
* Kenny Omega vs. Juice Robinson
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Michael Elgin
* Satoshi Kojima vs. SANADA
* Tama Tonga vs. Toru Yano
* David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii
* Jado and Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale
* Hirai Kawato, Tiger Mask, and Togi Makabe vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito
* Shota Umino, Tomoyuki Oka, and Yuji Nagata vs. El Desperado, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr.
#G127 Night13 live only on @njpwworld ?? @suzuki_D_minoru vs @MichaelElgin25 in their first single showdown tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kcJ2747RWT— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 4, 2017
