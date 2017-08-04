- WWE looks at veteran Mercedes Martinez in this new video for The Mae Young Classic. She talks about how WWE Hall of Famer Afa took her under his wing following the passing of her father, the evolution of women's wrestling and more. Martinez says being in the tournament vindicates everything she's been through and it doesn't bother her if nothing comes of it. Martinez says her dream and her legacy starts here.
- Triple H tweeted the following today to welcome former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly to WWE NXT. As noted, O'Reilly lost his debut match to Aleister Black on this week's episode.
You wanted a platform...now it's time to use it.— Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2017
It's my pleasure to welcome @KORcombat to @WWENXT. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/BHpPbswiRS
