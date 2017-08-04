- WWE looks at veteran Mercedes Martinez in this new video for The Mae Young Classic. She talks about how WWE Hall of Famer Afa took her under his wing following the passing of her father, the evolution of women's wrestling and more. Martinez says being in the tournament vindicates everything she's been through and it doesn't bother her if nothing comes of it. Martinez says her dream and her legacy starts here.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which rising young big man will be the first to win a world title - Braun Strowman, Big Cass or Baron Corbin. As of this writing, 51% went with, "Baron Corbin. He can cash in his Money in the Bank contract at any time." 44% voted for Braun - "Braun Strowman. He could win the Universal Title at SummerSlam." The rest went with Cass - "Big Cass. Now that he's on his own, the sky's the limit."

- Triple H tweeted the following today to welcome former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly to WWE NXT. As noted, O'Reilly lost his debut match to Aleister Black on this week's episode.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.