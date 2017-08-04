- We first exclusively reported on Thursday that WWE released NXT wrestler HoHo Lun. A WWE representative stated to Pro Wrestling Sheet that Lun requested his release.

"WWE has granted HoHo Lun's request to be released for personal reasons," stated the WWE representative. It was noted that Hun requested his release "to deal with a family situation," although there was no word on what that family situation is.

- U.S. Champion AJ Styles will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Columbus this evening at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Styles will pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct a Q&A panel between 5-8 p.m. You can get more details at this link.

