Eva Marie officially announced today on Twitter that she is no longer with WWE.

"Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE ," she wrote. "Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever"

We first exclusively reported in March that Eva was done with the company and that her WWE contract would not be renewed. Her contract apparently expired this month.

Eva had been with the company since 2013 and was a featured cast member of Total Divas for the show's six seasons. She last appeared on WWE television in August of 2016 before she was suspended for 30 days on August 17, 2016 for her first violation of the company's Wellness Policy.

WWE issued the following statement regarding her departure:

