- Retired boxer Paulie Malignaggi, who had been hired to be a sparring partner for Conor McGregor has quit, according to comments made to ESPN. "I wanted to be part of this event, but I didn't want to become the story, and that's what this has turned into," Malignaggi told ESPN. "I won't release any information about his game plan or what he's working on; I wouldn't do that. But this has become a fiasco. It's a circus.

"And I do want that sparring video released. The UFC's PI definitely has that video. I understand it can't come out now, but Conor, if you have any balls, release what really happened."

Malignaggi claimed edited footage of one of their sparring sessions exploited him when in reality,he beat Conor's "ass." McGregor will face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing super-fight on Aug. 26, 2017 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- The official weigh-ins for tomorrow night's UFC Fight Night 114 in Mexico City took place today with Alexa Grasso missing weight for her co-main event fight against Randa Markos. Grasso weighed in at 119 pounds, four pounds over the 115 pounds limit. She'll be fined 20 percent of her purse but the fight will go on as scheduled, according to MMAJunkie. Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno, who will headline the card, both weighed in at 126 pounds for their flyweight main event.

Below are complete UFC Fight Night 114 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Airing on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET)

* Sergio Pettis (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

* Alexa Grasso (119)^ vs. Randa Markos (116)

* Alan Jouban (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

* Humberto Bandenay (146) vs. Martin Bravo (145)

* Sam Alvey (186) vs. Rashad Evans (186)

* Alejandro Perez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

^Grasso missed weight and will be fined 20 percent of her purse

PRELIMINARY CARD (Airing on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET)

* Jack Hermansson (185) vs. Brad Scott (185)

* Dustin Ortiz (125) vs. Hector Sandoval (126)

* Henry Briones (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

* Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Diego Rivas (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Airing on UFC Fight Pass at 7 PM ET)

* Joseph Morales (125) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

* Alvaro Herrera (156) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (156)

- UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt told MMAFighting.com via text message that he is hoping to defend his title for the first time at UFC 217 on November 4, 2017 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Garbrandt, who won the title at UFC 207 in December against Dominick Cruz, has been rehabbing a back injury.

