Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron remains under suspension from Global Force Wrestling, the company confirmed in a statement issued to PWInsider.com.

"Alberto El Patron remains under suspension while GFW continues its internal look at the situation."

El Patron addressed his suspension on Thursday during an interview with Paige on Busted Open Radio. As we reported here at WrestlingINC.com, Bully Ray said that El Patron is clear of all charges and asked if he was still suspended from GFW.

Patron said that rules need to apply to everyone the same and that he agreed with GFW's decision to suspend him. Whether he is innocent or not he understands that he needed to be suspended, especially due to his experience as Combate Americas, for the company to conduct their own investigation. Del Rio and Paige then confirmed they will be returning to work soon and they'll be letting fans know when soon. El Patron added that a date has been set for his return and that while he will not be working this weekend's GFW live events on the east coast, he'll "be back soon."

