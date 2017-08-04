The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Drew Gulak and The Brian Kendrick make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Dorado and Gulak start the match. They lock up before exchanging wrist locks. Dorado eventually locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak sends Dorado to the ropes before elbowing him in the face. Dorado rolls Gulak up for a two count. Metalik tags in. Dorado hits a jawbreaker on Gulak. Metalik dropkicks Gulak. Kendrick is tagged in. Kendrick elbows Metalik. Metalik hits a modified arm drag on Kendrick. Metalik kicks Kendrick before hitting a cross-body from off the top rope. Metalik pins Kendrick for a two count. Metalik hits a springboard elbow on Kendrick. Metalik strikes Gulak prior to hitting a missile dropkick from off the second rope on to Kendrick. Metalik pins Kendrick for a two count. Metalik hits a scoop slam on Kendrick. Metalik strikes Gulak again as he as ends the turnbuckles. Metalik attempts a moonsault, Kendrick gets his boots up though. Gulak tags in. Gulak stomps Metalik several times. Gulak pins Metalik for a two count. Kendrick is tagged back in. Kendrick elbows the back of Metalik before tagging Gulak back in. They send Metalik to the corner. Kendrick attempts to send Gulak into Metalik, Metalik moves out of the way before kicking Kendrick. Metalik hits a modified facebuster on Kendrick. Metalik kicks Gulak. Dorado is tagged back in. Dorado hits a cross-body from off the top turnbuckle onto Gulak and Kendrick. Kendrick rolls out of the ring as Dorado hits a head-scissors on Gulak. Dorado dropkicks Gulak before striking Kendrick as well. Gulak eventually rolls Dorado up for a two count. Dorado hits an Electric Chair Drop on Gulak. Kendrick breaks up a pin attempt by Dorado. Kendrick strikes Metalik. Dorado hits a back-handspring into a double stunner on Gulak and Kendrick. Gulak and Kendrick roll out of the ring. Dorado and Metalik ascend the same turnbuckle. Metalik hits a moonsault to the outside on Kendrick as Dorado hits a moonsault to the outside on Gulak. Dorado rolls Gulak back into the ring before connecting with a Shooting Star Press. Dorado pins Gulak for the win.

Winners: Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Jason Jordan on Miz TV with Jordan eventually hitting a belly-to-belly suplex on Intercontinental Champion The Miz, taking out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in the process.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Big Cass defeating Big Show via disqualification due to an interference from Enzo Amore.

Mickie James and Emma make their entrances.

Emma vs. Mickie James

James briefly locks in a headlock on Emma. James eventually hits a modified arm drag on Emma before pinning her for a one count. James blocks a clothesline attempt before hitting a neck-breaker on Emma. James pins Emma for a two count. Emma sends James into the turnbuckles. Emma sets James up in a tree-of-woe position in the corner. James evades an attack attempt by Emma before kicking her in the face. James hits a modified clothesline on Emma at ringside as we head into a commercial break.

James strikes Emma in the midsection as we return from the commercial break. James hits a pair of kicks before hitting a cross-body on Emma. James hits a clothesline on Emma before dropkicking her as well. Emma elbows James. James hits a flapjack on Emma. James hits a Seated Senton from off the top rope on Emma. James pins Emma for a two count. Emma drives James' head into the second turnbuckle. Emma pins James for the win.

Winner: Emma

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns defeating Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.