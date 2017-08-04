Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's GFW Impact Impact episode, featuring The LAX vs. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, his father and brother in the main event, drew 276,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 286,000 viewers. The main event saw Low Ki attack The Patron Family as the newest member of The LAX that had been teased.

Impact ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150 this week, up from last week's #137 spot.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers

August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers

August 10th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.