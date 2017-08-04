The UK Sun spoke with Samoa Joe and asked him about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE. Speaking exclusively to the publication in an interview to promote WWE SummerSlam on August 20, 2017, Joe commented:

"You never know with Punk," said Joe. "He is definitely somebody who does things his own way and I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be.

"I think no one would have predicted his move to UFC, nobody would have predicted a lot of things he does, so whatever he chooses to do, he will do what feels best in the moment."

Both CM Punk and Samoa Joe are credited for helping put Ring of Honor on the map with their epic encounters in the 2000s. Joe ended up going to what was then TNA Wrestling, while Punk went to WWE. Now, Joe is realizing his WWE aspirations as Punk infamously departed the company in 2014.

When asked if Joe would like to form a tag team with his former ROH rival or face off against him in a singles match, Joe said it depends on how he's feeling about Punk at the time.

"It depends on how I feel about him that week," Joe told The UK Sun. "It changes a lot as good friendships do!"

Punk remains under contract with the UFC, despite having not fought since his infamous one-sided encounter against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last year. Punk was paid $500,000 for the bout, despite losing in 2:14 by submission. UFC president Dana White is on record as to saying Punk's next fight probably won't be in the UFC. Punk's coach Duke Roufus has teased another MMA fight for Punk but didn't specify it would be for UFC.

Samoa Joe will compete in the Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, against champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. We'll have complete SummerSlam live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from Brooklyn, New York. Make plans now to join us for results and discussion.

