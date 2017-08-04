- Above is the latest WWE 2K18Dev Spotlight Series featuring how WWE Superstars are scanned for the video game. They also talk about the first screenshot from the game featuring Seth Rollins.

- Randy Orton retweeted a joke mocking Brock Lesnar potentially going to UFC when his WWE contract ends after WrestleMania 34. Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. After thanking his fans, Cormier and others Jones returned to the mic to call out current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He said if Brock Lesnar wants to feel what it's like to get his ass kicked by someone that weighs 40 pounds less to meet him in the Octagon.

Sooo, THIS is pretty funny https://t.co/rmsqef6vsR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 4, 2017

