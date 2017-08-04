Source: Ottawa Citizen

Jinder Mahal spoke with the Ottawa Citizen on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some highlights:

"I had a lot of regrets. I felt like I didn't give it my all. I said, if I ever get a second chance I'll do everything in my power. I'll give it 110 percent. I've taken full advantage of that opportunity. I was working hard to become WWE champion, but now that I am WWE champion, I'm putting in even more work."

Calgary pride and bringing the WWE Championship back:

"Calgary prides itself on being a wrestling town. I was very proud to bring the championship back to Calgary. It's a huge deal for not only my family, but Calgary as a city."

See Also Jinder Mahal Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WWE SummerSlam, Says There Will Be A 3MB Reunion

Proud of his Indian heritage:

"Every day is a blessing in WWE, and I keep reminding myself of that. That's my character. I'm very proud of my Indian heritage; I'm very proud of my Canadian heritage, as well, and I think, when the time is right, we'll show that side, too. But, right now, I'm having fun representing the 1.3 billion people of India."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.