- Seth Rollins was advertised for tonight's WWE live event in Halifax, Nova Scotia but did not appear.

At midnight, he sent out a tweet apologizing to Halifax fans for missing the show. Rollins explains that he didn't arrive in Nova Scotia until 10:00 p.m.

Apologies to everyone in Halifax tonight. Was traveling since 4am to make the show, but didn't land in NS until almost 10pm. I owe ya! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 5, 2017

Had Rollins appeared, he likely would have teamed with Dean Ambrose against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Instead, Ambrose faced Anderson in a singles match with Gallows at ringside. Despite constant interference from Gallows, Ambrose beat Anderson via Dirty Deeds.

- Xia Li, who is among the competitors in WWE's Mae Young Classic, is dealing with an injury to her arm.

On Friday, Li posted this photo of her arm in a sling.

????????? A post shared by Xia WWE?Pronounced: Zia Lee) (@xialiwwe) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

With a background in martial arts and fitness competitions, Li, real name Zhao Xia, is one of WWE's Chinese recruits training at the Performance Center. She arrived at the Performance Center in January and made her in-ring debut last month at the Mae Young Classic.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.