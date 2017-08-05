Earlier today was Day 14 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. The video above includes the first two matches from today's show. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the results:
* Toru Yano defeated Tama Tonga
* Satoshi Kojima defeated SANADA
* Michael Elgin defeated Minoru Suzuki
* Juice Robinson defeated Kenny Omega
* EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada
Non-Tournament Matches
* Chase Owens defeated Katsuya Kitamura
* Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita
* Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tomoyuki Oka
* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Togi Makabe, Hirai Kawato, and Tiger Mask IV
* Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and David Finlay
Current Standings
Block A
Tetsuya Naito 10
Hiroshi Tanahashi 10
Zack Sabre Jr. 8
Tomohiro Ishii 8
Kota Ibushi 8
Hirooki Goto 8
Bad Luck Fale 8
Togi Makabe 6
YOSHI-HASHI 4
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 12
Kenny Omega 10
EVIL 10
SANADA 8
Minoru Suzuki 8
Michael Elgin 6
Toru Yano 6
Tama Tonga 4
Juice Robinson 4
Satoshi Kojima 2
The next show will be on August 6 at 3am ET, here is the full card:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Togi Makabe
* Hirooki Goto vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Kota Ibushi vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yuji Nagata
* Gedo and Kazuchika Okada vs. El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki
* Chase Owens and Kenny Omega vs. BUSHI and SANADA
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Jado and Toru Yano
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga
* Hirai Kawato and Michael Elgin vs. Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL
