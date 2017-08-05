- Above, WWE confirmed Bayley will receive a final medical evaluation before this week's Raw and that her title match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam match is in jeopardy. On this past week's Raw, Bayley injured her shoulder in a match against Nia Jax.

- Today, former WWE Women's Champion, Sable, turns 50 years old. Sable worked for the WWE between 1996 and 2001, and then returned for a second run between 2003 and 2004.

- Yesterday, Eva Marie announced she was officially departing from WWE after working for the company for four years. About an hour after the news broke, Rusev tweeted out, "Hate to see legends retire!"

