- Above, WWE confirmed Bayley will receive a final medical evaluation before this week's Raw and that her title match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam match is in jeopardy. On this past week's Raw, Bayley injured her shoulder in a match against Nia Jax.
- Yesterday, Eva Marie announced she was officially departing from WWE after working for the company for four years. About an hour after the news broke, Rusev tweeted out, "Hate to see legends retire!"
Hate to see legends retire !— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 4, 2017
Today is a bittersweet day, as @WWE and I have agreed to part ways. It has been an incredible 4 years, and I am truly grateful to Vince, Paul, Stephanie and the entire WWE team. I would not be where I am today without their continued support. - There are such priceless moments from the past few years...everything from visiting our troops in Afghanistan to working alongside the Special Olympics. I couldn't even begin to share them all here, but there's no doubt - I will carry them with me into this exciting journey ahead. - Last but not least, thank YOU, my fans, for allowing me to live out a dream that I could have never imagined for myself. You are the reason I love to go to work, and that's not changing anytime soon! - And finally...the hustle won't stop! After shooting back to back films, more are coming and I can't wait to share with you soon. #Love #AllRedEverythingForever
