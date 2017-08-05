- Above, GFW cameras caught Bruce Prichard and Karen Jarrett going back and forth backstage. The audio was cut out of the video, so it's still a mystery what the issue is between them.

- According to PWInsider Gail Kim is now working as a Producer for GFW. Kim announced in July she would retire from in-ring action at the end of 2017.

- Tonight's GFW live event is in Staten Island, NY at the Richmond County Bank Ballpark starting at 6pm ET. Eddie Edwards was scheduled to be on this show, but due to an on-screen attack by Kongo Kong on this week's Impact, he was taken off it. No word on a replacement. Here's what the current card looks like:

*James Storm and John Hennigan vs. Lashley & Low Ki & EC3

*Taya vs. Allie vs. Sienna

*Eddie Edwards vs. Low Ki vs. Drago

*KM vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Fallah Bah

*LAX vs. Sonjay Dutt and Drago

*Mario Bokara vs. Trevor Lee

*Pat Buck, Dan Maff, and Anthony Bowens vs. The Heavenly Bodies (Create-A-Pro Showcase match)

Sorry i have to miss these events. I havent been cleared for action yet. Just need some time to heal up. I'll be good to go soon enough #AiP https://t.co/FkXULqa3V7 — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) August 4, 2017

After what happened with @RealKongoKong and @TheEddieEdwards, Eddie will not be able to compete this weekend in #NYC & #LongIsland. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2017

- GFW held a live event in Long Island, NY last night and both Braxton Sutter and Allie missed the show due to two flights being cancelled. The duo rented a car from Buffalo and drove to make tonight's Staten Island show.

