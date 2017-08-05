- Last night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert covered WWE's trademark of "3:16" for merchandise, which will be city-specific for their live events. Colbert gave background on how the phrase was used in WWE and showed a clip of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's 1996 King of the Ring promo. To end the segment, "Jesus" came out with the WWE Championship around his shoulder and cut a wrestling-inspired promo. As he left, he held the title above his head, upside down.

- On his Twitter, Mick Foley retweeted a clip of Kenny Omega taking on Juice Robinson in the G1 Climax 27 tournament. Foley's reaction was, "I think it's fair to say that Kenny Omega has got some serious skills."

