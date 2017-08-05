WWE just announced The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship has been added to SummerSlam. New Day won the titles from Jimmy and Jey at last month's Battleground PPV.
BREAKING: @WWEUsos will challenge #TheNewDay @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPHD for the #SDLive #TagTitles at #SummerSlam! @catherinekelley pic.twitter.com/etFke0nMRs— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2017
Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
