WWE just announced The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship has been added to SummerSlam. New Day won the titles from Jimmy and Jey at last month's Battleground PPV.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.