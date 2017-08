- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring epic Superstar slaps. The group includes: Vince McMahon smacking "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Asuka slapping Ember Moon in the face, and Trish Stratus hitting Chris Jericho to help Christian win his match.

- For this weekend's WWE live events, both John Cena and Randy Orton are off, but both are scheduled to be on SmackDown this Tuesday. Last week, Cena lost to Shinsuke Nakamura in a match to determine who would face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. Also this week, Orton stepped up to Rusev and the two will meet at SummerSlam.

See Also John Cena Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Finish Was Reportedly Changed

- On his Instagram, Chris Jericho announced Mike Tyson will be his guest on Talk is Jericho this coming Wednesday.

This WEDNESDAY.... #TalkIsJericho A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

