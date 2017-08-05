Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Nova Scotia:
* Jason Jordan defeated Elias
* WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks & Nia Jax
* A scheduled match between Big Cass and Enzo never got started because Cass attacked Enzo before the bell
* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt via disqualification
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
* Dean Ambrose defeated Karl Anderson (with Luke Gallows)
* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe & Braun Strowman in a triple threat match
