- Above is Shelton Benjamin taking on Shane Strickland in the first round of the Impact Pro Wrestling's Hall of Fame Classic Tournament. As of mid-July, Benjamin has still not signed a deal with WWE.

- Tonight, Wrestle Circus will be streaming their event live and free via Twitch at 7pm ET. The main event will be Cody Rhodes taking on Scorpio Sky. The ROH Championship will be on the line, if Kevin Condron defeats Brandi Rhodes in a match that will take place earlier in the event. The show will also feature: Roppongi Vice, Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Rachel Ellering, and more. You can see the full card in the tweet below.

Full Lineup for Saturday August 5th!@WrestleCircus Presents:

The Cody Rhodes Summer Circus Show



Watch FREE: https://t.co/BtZYlSdBMU pic.twitter.com/b44zSuKB0O — WrestleCircus ?? (@WrestleCircus) August 1, 2017

- Last night, Will Ospreay won the PWA Australia Heavyweight Championship away from Robbie Eagles, who held the title for over a year. After the match, Ospreay said he planned to help the Australian independent wrestling scene because he doesn't think the UK needs him on top over there right now. According to F4Wonline's Daily Update, Ospreay may even move to Australia as his home base, but plans to still focus on NJPW and ROH.

Then he announced that he's not needed in the #UK, and he's working towards becoming an #Australian citizen and helping the Aussie scene... pic.twitter.com/QsyFg8mbCp — Tom Hayter (@playerhayter) August 4, 2017

