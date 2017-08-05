- Above, Charlotte made her first appearance on UpUpDownDown and played some Streets of Rage 3 with Xavier Woods. Charlotte talked about how back in the day she was a big fan of Game Gear and Sonic the Hedgehog, Tetris, and Donkey Kong were her favorite games.

WWE posted a gallery of never-seen-before NXT Superstar studio shots featuring Seth Rollins, Authors of Pain, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and more.

Just when you think you've seen ALL of @wwenxt... these never-before-seen photos emerge! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

- Lana took to Twitter to talk about how she may not be the best, but is pushing to be better than the day before. Receiving more time in the ring, Lana lost three straight title matches to Naomi and came up short in the Number One Contender Elimination Match at Battleground.

I'm not the best but I push myself every day to be better than I was yesterday. I'm not scared to fail in order to succeed &

I'm #Ravishing pic.twitter.com/f8xCoqMejB — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 5, 2017

