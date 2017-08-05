- Above is the Divas Battle Royal match from SummerSlam in 2007. The winner of this match would get a title shot against then champion, Candice Michelle. The final two participants were Beth Phoenix and Michelle McCool, Beth was eventually able to dump her opponent out of the ring to win the battle royal.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Women's Champion is more likely to walk out of SummerSlam with her title?" As of this writing, it's a 50/50 split between Naomi and Alexa. With Bayley's shoulder injury , Alexa's opponent is currently up in the air, while Naomi will be facing Natalya at the PPV.

- Yesterday, it was announced Eva Marie and WWE mutually agreed to part ways. On Twitter, Road Dogg responded to a comment about WWE letting Eva Marie leave the company, saying it "wasn't our decision" for Eva to move on.

Wasn't our decision but at least your tweet is crass and classless. C'mon Billi, keep it clean on my TL dude — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 5, 2017

