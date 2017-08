- Above is the full match between John Cena and AJ Styles at last year's SummerSlam. Styles was able to pin Cena in a match that went just over 23 minutes.

WWE has added their complete ECW brand to the WWE Network library. The series ran from June 2006 until February 2010 when it was cancelled, giving way to WWE NXT as its replacement.

- On his Instagram, WWE U.S Champion AJ Styles celebrated 17 years with his wife. In the caption he wrote:

"Just wanted to let the world know how much I love this woman. 17 years!!! Happy anniversary babe."

