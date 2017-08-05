Source: Sports Illustrated

John Morrison spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I brought Taya's Reina de Reinas championships to Mexico because AAA supposedly needed it for a photo shoot. A few days later, it was announced that she was stripped of the title for using an illegal hold in a no disqualification match from a match in Tijuana when she won the belt. That made no sense, as the whole point of a no disqualification match is that there are no illegal holds. The real issue is that Taya has worked for that company for five years, done everything asked of her, and she would have agreed to whatever they asked. She's spent thousands and thousands of hours on the AAA bus, changed in bus stations and behind barns when there were no locker rooms, just to have the opportunity to work for that company. She thought being stripped of the title without even being informed was a huge slap in the face. All she needed was a phone call, but they didn't do that, so she got upset."

Issues with Vampiro:

"Vampiro started trashing her on Twitter; for some reason, he tweeted a bunch of stuff and called her 'a f------ mark', then blocked her on Twitter, then unblocked her on Twitter, then wrote an apology on his Facebook page, then deleted the apology on his Facebook page. When I saw all the things he was writing about my fiancée, I felt like I needed to say something. Vampiro preys upon people's dreams and lies to people, but he doesn't keep track of his lies. Ultimately, he's a mark for himself."

See Also John Morrison Talks Chris Benoit Kicking Miz Out Of The Locker Room, Undertaker Inviting Him Back In

Appearing on GFW's weekly TV show:

"Anything is possible. We haven't confirmed that just yet, but it would be great to do the TV tapings. As far as long term or short term goes, we'll see. I haven't even set one foot in their ring yet."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.