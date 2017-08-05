WWE announced Roman Reigns will take on Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match on Raw this Monday. Here's the full announcement:

The personal history between Reigns and Strowman is well-known, as they have already competed in several brutal encounters, including their Ambulance Match last month at WWE Great Balls of Fire. What will happen when these two Superstars have to inflict enough damage onto one another to keep them down for a count of 10 and be declared the victor of the Last Man Standing Match? And what impact will this have on the looming Universal Title Match at The Biggest Event of Summer?

Find out this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"