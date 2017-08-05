We all go thru it. Then raise the People's eyebrow. When life gets tough, you get knocked down and you're going "thru the sludge".. you gotta have faith that if you just keep pushing thru it, on the other side is something greater. Proud of and inspired by my guy @jonnybones for keeping the faith, pushing thru the sludge, rising up again to be a greater man and becoming new @UFC Light Heavyweight Champion of the world. When we hugged after the fights he put his UFC title on my shoulder.. a beautiful gesture that I appreciate, but I respectfully gave it back because he's earned it... and the thought of me getting punched in the face in the octagon makes me want to just go eat waffles. Congratulations champ to you, your family and Team Jones. #ItsNeverOver ????????

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:59am PDT