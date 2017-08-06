Sergio Pettis defeated Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Fight Night 114 Saturday night from Mexico City to become a new contender in the flyweight division. Pettis won the bout via unanimous decision, extending his win streak to four consecutive fights. It was Moreno's first loss in four UFC fights and his first professional loss since 2012.

Alexa Grasso, who missed weight for her fight against Randa Markos, won by split decision in a bout that went the distance. It was considered a "bounce back" victory after losing to Felice Herrig earlier this year. Niko Price moved to 10-0-1 with an impressive TKO win over Alan Jouban and Rashad Evans lost his fourth consecutive contest.

UFC Fight Night 114 aired live on FOX Sports 1 with early prelims featured on UFC Fight Pass. The card emanated from the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. Attendance was 10,172. $50,000 Performance of Night bonuses were awarded to Niko Price, Humberto Bandenay, Dustin Ortiz and Joseph Morales.

Below are complete UFC Fight Night 114 results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC FIGHT PASS)

1) Jordan Rinaldi defeated Álvaro Herrera via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:01 of Round One

2) Joseph Morales defeated Roberto Sanchez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:56 of Round One

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX SPORTS 1)

3) José Alberto Quiñónez defeated Diego Rivas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4) Rani Yahya defeated Henry Briones via submission (Kimora) at 2:01 of Round One

5) Dustin Ortiz defeated Hector Sandoval via KO (punches) at 0:15 of Round One

6) Jack Hermansson defeated Brad Scott via TKO (punches) at 3:50 of Round One

MAIN CARD (FOX SPORTS 1)

7) Alejandro Pérez defeated Andre Soukhamthath via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

8) Sam Alvey defeated Rashad Evans via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

9) Humberto Bandenay defeated Martín Bravo via KO (knee) at 0:26 of Round One

10) Niko Price defeated Alan Jouban via TKO (punches) at 1:44 of Round One

11) Alexa Grasso defeated Randa Markos via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

12) Sergio Pettis defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.