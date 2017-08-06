Earlier today was Day 15 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the results:

Yuji Nagata defeated Zack Sabre Jr.Kota Ibushi defeated YOSHI-HASHIBad Luck Fale defeated Hirooki Goto Tetsuya Naito defeated Togi MakabeHiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii

Non-Tournament Matches

Current Standings

Block A

Tetsuya Naito 12

Hiroshi Tanahashi 12

Bad Luck Fale 10

Kota Ibushi 10

Zack Sabre Jr. 8

Tomohiro Ishii 8

Hirooki Goto 8

Togi Makabe 6

YOSHI-HASHI 4

Yuji Nagata 2

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 12

Kenny Omega 10

EVIL 10

SANADA 8

Minoru Suzuki 8

Michael Elgin 6

Toru Yano 6

Tama Tonga 4

Juice Robinson 4

Satoshi Kojima 2

The next show will be on August 8 at 5:30am ET. There are three more group stage shows (August 8, 11, and 12) with the winners of Block A and Block B then facing off on August 13. Here is the next show's full card:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kenny Omega vs. SANADA

* Michael Elgin vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tama Tonga

* David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito

* Jado and Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hirai Kawato, Kota Ibushi, and Togi Makabe vs. Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto

* Katsuya Kitamura and Yuji Nagata vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale

* Chase Owens vs. Tomoyuki Oka

