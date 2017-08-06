Earlier today was Day 15 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Here are the results:
Yuji Nagata defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
Kota Ibushi defeated YOSHI-HASHI
Bad Luck Fale defeated Hirooki Goto
Tetsuya Naito defeated Togi Makabe
Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii
Non-Tournament Matches
Current Standings
Block A
Tetsuya Naito 12
Hiroshi Tanahashi 12
Bad Luck Fale 10
Kota Ibushi 10
Zack Sabre Jr. 8
Tomohiro Ishii 8
Hirooki Goto 8
Togi Makabe 6
YOSHI-HASHI 4
Yuji Nagata 2
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 12
Kenny Omega 10
EVIL 10
SANADA 8
Minoru Suzuki 8
Michael Elgin 6
Toru Yano 6
Tama Tonga 4
Juice Robinson 4
Satoshi Kojima 2
The next show will be on August 8 at 5:30am ET. There are three more group stage shows (August 8, 11, and 12) with the winners of Block A and Block B then facing off on August 13. Here is the next show's full card:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kenny Omega vs. SANADA
* Michael Elgin vs. EVIL
* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tama Tonga
* David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito
* Jado and Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hirai Kawato, Kota Ibushi, and Togi Makabe vs. Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto
* Katsuya Kitamura and Yuji Nagata vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale
* Chase Owens vs. Tomoyuki Oka
