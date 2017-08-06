- Above is a video from yesterday's WWE Live Event in Montreal where Sami Zayn was put down by Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. From the back ran Kevin Owens to fight off the group, which - not surprisingly - the crowd popped big for. The two faced off like they were going to fight and then cleared Mahal out of the ring. Owens eventually left, leaving Zayn standing tall in the ring.

- Today, 205 Live Star Tony Nese turns 32 years old. Today is also Dino Bravo's birthday, Bravo passed away in 1993.

- UFC Champion Cris Cyborg and Becky Lynch have been sparring on Twitter for weeks now over a potential match at SummerSlam. Yesterday, WWE posted a video about when WWE and MMA collide, Cyborg retweeted it, and told Triple H he can't hide Becky Lynch forever.

When the worlds of #MMA and @WWE collide... you get clashes of EPIC proportions! https://t.co/CGy0LsynGm — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.