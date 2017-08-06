- Above, WWE posted Lana's entrance video. As noted, after last week's SmackDown, Lana said she wanted to challenge Charlotte to a match this week. The two also went back and forth on Twitter after the challenge was put out.
"This Monday on Raw in Toronto. I'm taking on Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. In my five years in WWE, I've never lost one. You're ain't gonna wannna miss this one either, baby. Yes sir!"
- It looks like Braun is ready for the upcoming match as he showed fans his newly acquired abs in a photo from yesterday. In the caption, he wrote:
"Remember when I said #PsIHaveAbsToo well here u go!!!! Hard work and kinda clean eating is all it takes!!!! 366lbs of #TwistedSteelAndSexAppeal #MonsterAmongUs #jackedandtan"
