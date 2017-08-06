- Above, WWE posted Lana's entrance video. As noted, after last week's SmackDown, Lana said she wanted to challenge Charlotte to a match this week. The two also went back and forth on Twitter after the challenge was put out.

- WWE announced yesterday a Last Man Standing Match would take place between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman on Monday night. At last night's live event, Reigns sent a message to the fans and his opponent:

"This Monday on Raw in Toronto. I'm taking on Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. In my five years in WWE, I've never lost one. You're ain't gonna wannna miss this one either, baby. Yes sir!"


WWE Cruiserweight Unleashes On Former NXT Enhancement Wrestler
See Also
WWE Cruiserweight Unleashes On Former NXT Enhancement Wrestler

- It looks like Braun is ready for the upcoming match as he showed fans his newly acquired abs in a photo from yesterday. In the caption, he wrote:

"Remember when I said #PsIHaveAbsToo well here u go!!!! Hard work and kinda clean eating is all it takes!!!! 366lbs of #TwistedSteelAndSexAppeal #MonsterAmongUs #jackedandtan"


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles