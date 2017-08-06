- At the WWE Performance Center, NXT Stars play a game of medicine-ball volleyball as one of their workouts. The teams of two toss a medicine-ball back and forth until they don't have the strength to do so. The video includes Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, and others.
- CMLL Wrestler Sam Adonis (and Corey Graves' brother) was involved in a Hair vs. Hair match against Blue Panther yesterday. Adonis has made headlines using a pro-Donald Trump gimmick while working in Mexico and also drew the ire of Brian Cage, who used the same gimmick before him in 2015. Adonis ended up winning the match and his opponent had his head shaved, Graves commented:
My baby bro @RealSamAdonis just took Blue Panther's hair...Heinous!— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 5, 2017
...And I've never been more proud of him!#CMLL
FOTOS: Reporte del Viernes de Arena México en https://t.co/QVyXEAEKGe— CMLL Lucha Libre (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 5, 2017
¡Sam Adonis humilla y deja sin cabellera a Blue Panther! pic.twitter.com/YM85IZy0W0
