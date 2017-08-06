- At the WWE Performance Center, NXT Stars play a game of medicine-ball volleyball as one of their workouts. The teams of two toss a medicine-ball back and forth until they don't have the strength to do so. The video includes Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, and others.

- WWE Shop has added new some new plush dolls to their Bleacher Creature line. The new additions include: John Cena, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

- CMLL Wrestler Sam Adonis (and Corey Graves' brother) was involved in a Hair vs. Hair match against Blue Panther yesterday. Adonis has made headlines using a pro-Donald Trump gimmick while working in Mexico and also drew the ire of Brian Cage, who used the same gimmick before him in 2015. Adonis ended up winning the match and his opponent had his head shaved, Graves commented:

My baby bro @RealSamAdonis just took Blue Panther's hair...Heinous!



...And I've never been more proud of him!#CMLL — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 5, 2017

FOTOS: Reporte del Viernes de Arena México en https://t.co/QVyXEAEKGe

¡Sam Adonis humilla y deja sin cabellera a Blue Panther! pic.twitter.com/YM85IZy0W0 — CMLL Lucha Libre (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 5, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.