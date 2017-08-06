- Above are clips from John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura's match on SmackDown in slow motion. With the victory, Nakamura will face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

- WWE posted an article on how Breezango's "Fashion Peaks" segment from this past Tuesday went viral. News outlets like Entertainment Weekly, Screen Rant, Indie Wire, and UPROXX all picked up on the story. You can see the segment in the video below.

- Yesterday, Mick Foley made an appearance at an Over The Top Wrestling event, while there he attempted to use Mr. Socko on Joey Ryan, who blocked it with his "test of strength" move. Ryan eventually flipped Foley over in victory. A fan sent the video to Jim Cornette (who is not a fan of Ryan) and asked what he thought about Mick Foley working with him.

I love @RealMickFoley , sad to see a real star stooping to give credibility to an asswipe nobody like this. Sorry, have to tell the truth. https://t.co/VYwXaA8Y5Y — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 6, 2017

