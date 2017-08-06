- Above is a preview of the Simon Gotch (Grimm) shoot interview where Gotch talked about The Great Khali, Dusty Rhodes telling stories, how The Vaudevillians came together, and his backstage fight with Sin Cara, including a photo of what his face looked like after the fight.

- As noted, Will Ospreay said he planned to help the Australian independent wrestling scene because he doesn't think the UK needs him on top over there right now. He went into a little more detail about this in a post on his Instagram:

"As I sit here in my hotel room absolutely battered, carrying my Mrs cos her knee is blown out. I can't help but feel what I'm doing feels so right down here. I have literally had 3 of the best matches of my life (including my stuff with NJPW) with Shane Sinclair at @spwrestlingnz. With Robbie Eagles in @pwaaustralia & now with Adam Brooks at @mcitywrestling.

Ive never been more emotionally connected with wrestling than I have been in the last few weeks. I've had some REAL moments backstage with all the guys and it's really touch my heart.

So this is no work. No cheap pop. No hot air. I will have to put NJPW/ROH as priority as that's my contract. But I wanna help lead an army of Kiwis & Aussies so they can have the success the British guys have had, they need a guy with eyes. That's what I'm here for. I carry the flag and stand on the front line but I'll do it side by side with in my mind some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. ???????????? #TheCommonWealthKing"

