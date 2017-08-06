WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri asked Sienna on a recent Global Force Wrestling media conference call that given her MMA background, does she see Conor McGregor having a chance against Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming super-fight later this month.

"That is a good question. I don't know, man," said Sienna. "He only has boxing element so I really, really don't know how that is going to go."

Sienna, whose real name is Allysin Kay, took her first MMA fight in 2015. She won her 145-pound debut fight at Vertex Fight Night by second-round submission. She signed with Global Force Wrestling in 2016 while still doing business as TNA Wrestling.

"I know this is going to be a controversial opinion but I do believe everything on TV is fake so I do believe that Floyd is going to win and then Conor is going to challenge him to an MMA fight and then Conor is going to win because they're both protected by their own sport. If Conor loses in boxing, he didn't really lose, he lost to a champion boxer. If Floyd loses in MMA, he didn't really lose, he lost to a champion MMA fighter. So they're both protected, they make millions, millions, millions of dollars and maybe they'll have a third one for a draw. I'm not really sure but I'm telling you at least the high profile fights, they are taking stuff from professional wrestling. That's all I'm going to say."

Sienna is the current Unified GFW Knockouts Champion. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will face-off in a boxing match on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. We'll have complete live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

