- Continuing her #GiveEmmaAChance campaign for more television time, Emma asked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle on Twitter what his plan is for her tomorrow night after she was left off last week's show.

In her tweet, she included a photo of Emma and Jason Jordan action figures, which is in reference to her suggestion two weeks ago on Raw that maybe Angle would give her more opportunities if she dates his son.

Hey @RealKurtAngle! Since last week you gave me ZERO opportunity on #RAW, I was curious what your plan is for tomorrow! ?? #GiveEmmaAChance pic.twitter.com/WPC5ywcSHQ — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) August 6, 2017

Angle responded to Emma's tweet with the following.

These posts probably won't help you. Just sayin' @EmmaWWE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 6, 2017

- Artist Rob Schamberger paints Roman Reigns in the latest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.

- Celebrating a birthday today is Reby Hardy, who turns 31 years old. Matt Hardy tweeted this message wishing his wife a happy birthday.

Happy BDay to the beautiful & talented mother of my children, my wife, Rebecca. Reby has been by my side & had my back thru all, I love you. pic.twitter.com/eXx71D3a25 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2017

