- Above, Zeda talks about how she overcame social anxiety and bullying - through the help of MMA - to get to the Mae Young Classic. Zeda debuted in NXT back in June of this year.

- WWE posted their gallery of this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Alexa Bliss, Kurt Angle with Family, The Rock, and Bayley with Maryse.

Update On Bayley's Shoulder Injury And WWE SummerSlam Status
- During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cody Rhodes what was the best part about working for WWE, aside from the money. Cody responded WrestleMania and Connor's Cure, but in regards to the money, he's grossing "almost triple" what he was making at WWE, thanks to being non-exclusive these days.



