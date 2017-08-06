- Above, Zeda talks about how she overcame social anxiety and bullying - through the help of MMA - to get to the Mae Young Classic. Zeda debuted in NXT back in June of this year.

Hello, Pittsburgh ????? #littlemissbliss #alexabliss #raw #rawpittsburgh A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

My wife and kids! What a night in Pittsburgh. #itstrue #family #missingKyraAndKody #lovemyfamily A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

She loved it. @marysemizanin A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

- During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cody Rhodes what was the best part about working for WWE, aside from the money. Cody responded WrestleMania and Connor's Cure, but in regards to the money, he's grossing "almost triple" what he was making at WWE, thanks to being non-exclusive these days.

> Cody, what was the best part of "the big company?" (aside from $$) — Sky Captain (@SkyCaptain217) August 6, 2017

WrestleMania, Connors Cure, all kinds of stuff



(The money, nah. In my case being non exclusive my gross is almost triple what it was there) https://t.co/4bqaIEouTN — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 6, 2017

