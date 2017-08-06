- Above, Zeda talks about how she overcame social anxiety and bullying - through the help of MMA - to get to the Mae Young Classic. Zeda debuted in NXT back in June of this year.
Killer workout in before heading down to Anaheim, for #UFC214. Pumped I finally have a day off to go support the fighters & the company tonight. I'll be sitting front row tonight living vicariously thru the fighters since years ago I fantasized about competing in the octagon. Training for years to hopefully, one day become UFC Heavyweight Champion. Then reality smartened me up because remembered, I really really really really never liked being punched in the face. As a matter of fact, I hate it. ?? Cant wait to see these warriors tonight - men and women - leave it all in the cage. #UFC214 #MyPreFightWorkout #INeedSomeWaffles
- During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cody Rhodes what was the best part about working for WWE, aside from the money. Cody responded WrestleMania and Connor's Cure, but in regards to the money, he's grossing "almost triple" what he was making at WWE, thanks to being non-exclusive these days.
> Cody, what was the best part of "the big company?" (aside from $$)— Sky Captain (@SkyCaptain217) August 6, 2017
WrestleMania, Connors Cure, all kinds of stuff— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 6, 2017
(The money, nah. In my case being non exclusive my gross is almost triple what it was there) https://t.co/4bqaIEouTN
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.