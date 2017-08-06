- Above, WWE added The Usos' "Done With That" (Day One Remix) entrance theme. Announced yesterday, The Usos will get their rematch against the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day, at SummerSlam (updated card here).

- WWE asked fans: "What is Brock Lesnar's most significant SummerSlam moment?" As of this writing, the results are: Dominating John Cena and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title in 2014 (43 percent), Defeating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship in 2002 (27 percent), Forcing Triple H to submit in a No DQ Match in 2012 (17 percent), and finally, Destroying Randy Orton and winning by TKO in 2016 (13 percent).

- As WWE crosses the boarder to have a number of shows in Canada, Mojo Rawley was curious to see how his story would end as he crossed a bridge into Canada. Baron Corbin offered up the idea of Mojo falling off and getting swept away. Mojo responded he would do it himself, if it meant not having to hear Corbin on the mic again.

A DJ and a Wrestler walk over a bridge into Canada...let's see how this story ends. @3LAU — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 6, 2017

Hopefully the wrestler falls off and gets swept away — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 6, 2017

I'd throw myself in if it meant I never had to listen to you on a microphone ever again. https://t.co/C4SmQn3ote — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 6, 2017

