- Above is the full No Holds Barred World Heavyweight Title Match between Randy Orton and Christian at SummerSlam in 2011. Orton was able to win the title away from Christian via pinfall in a match that was just under 24 minutes.

WWE posted a gallery of Nikki and Brie Bella. Brie has said that she is getting back to training and hopes to make a return to the ring in 2018.

#NationalSistersDay seems as good a time as any to celebrate these two! @thenikkibella @thebriebella A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

- As noted, Mick Foley made an appearance at an Over The Top Wrestling event where he attempted to use Mr. Socko on Joey Ryan who blocked it with his "test of strength" move. This drew criticism from Jim Cornette and some fans, which Mick responded to via his Facebook page.

"So last night in Dublin, there was an incident involving a case of mistaken identity, and a leapfrog that turned an innocent attempt at a mandible claw into something far, FAR more sinister! I know Joey Ryan's #DickFlip has divided the wrestling Community in a way we previously thought only John Cena or Roman Reigns could! It has become the #IWC equivalent of the Trump/Hillary election - ending friendships, even turning brother against brother...brother! Son against Daddy...daddy! It's quite possible Jim Cornette will never speak to me again after seeing this photo - a solid 28 year friendship over in a matter of seconds! So why, you may ask, would I participate in such a potentially divisive penile palming? The answer is simple - look at the smiles. JUST LOOK AT THE SMILES! There is a smile, literally on EVERY face! In the end, isn't that what it's all about? If applying the mandible claw to Joey Ryan's genitalia last night was wrong...I don't want to be right! Please let me know how YOU feel about this gripping problem!

The #MickFoleyMemorabiliaAuction begins tomorrow at http://rainn.org with 100% of profits going to #RAINN"

