According to MMA website, Middle Easy, MMA Fighter and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Yoshihiro Takayama is reportedly paralyzed from the neck down after a failed spot during a wrestling match back on May 6 for the DDT pro wrestling promotion. During the match, Takayama attempted a Sunset Flip on his opponent, but fell on his head performing the move.

MMA fans will remember Takayama in his incredible battle against Don Frye at Pride 21 in 2001. Takayama also worked for All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah, winning multiple titles at each promotion, including the GHC Heavyweight Championship in Noah.

While his injuries were known at the time, representatives have just now brought the severity of the news to the public. The article also indicates medical costs could be a concern for the family, but a way to help out has yet to come to light.

Samoa Joe and William Regal on the news:

Very saddened to learn of this news. A Warrior and a Gentlemen. My thought and best wishes to him during his recovery. https://t.co/upLgNk8tdh — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 6, 2017

This saddens me .A true warrior of the canvas wars and a lovely man.My best wishes to him. https://t.co/ZOT5pE3U6O — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 6, 2017

Our thoughts are with Yoshihiro Takayama and his family.

