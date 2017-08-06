- Two new tandems formed at Saturday's WWE live event in Montreal, Quebec and tonight's show in Ottawa, Ontario as Luke Harper and Sin Cara teamed up against another odd pairing in Erick Rowan and Aiden English.
Gracias a #WWEMontreal ????!!! Great teaming up with @LukeHarperWWE ! @WWE @wweespanol #CintaDeOro #TodosSomosSinCara #SinCara #Unbeatable ???? pic.twitter.com/G4dDXWcEuI— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 6, 2017
In Montreal, Harper and Cara went over English and Rowan.
- On Twitter, Mike Kanellis responded with the following to a fan who wrote, "Do you appreciate that WWE have turned you into a jobber? Because I don't."
Can't spell jobber without job, and having a job that millions dream about, yea I appreciate that ???? https://t.co/LtUUNwdeGA— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 6, 2017
Kanellis also posted this flashback photo on Instagram in response to fans who said he would never amount to anything when he joined Ring of Honor seven years ago.
This month 7 years ago I debuted for @ringofhonor. Instantly fans told me to quit and that I wouldn't last, or I wouldn't amount to anything. In that moment I had 2 choices, prove them right or prove them wrong. 7 years later, I still have those 2 choices. Your path is always created by you. Build your house with the bricks people throw at you #sdlive #wwe #roh #PowerOfLove #originalpowercouple @wwe
- Celebrating a birthday today is 1996 WWE Hall of Fame inductee "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant, who turns 75.
