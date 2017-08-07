Source: Talk Is Jericho

Recently on Talk Is Jericho, pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho welcomed WWE Monday Night RAW's Bo Dallas to the podcast. On the show, Dallas got into detail about conspiracy theories and some of his wilder boliefs.

At the outset of the interview, Dallas was reluctant to share his stranger boliefs; however, by the end of the conversation, the member of The Miztourage explained that his fascination with conspiracy theories is "funner" than leading an unexamined life.

"I'm a little bit nervous to see how everybody takes this in, from Bo Dallas. I mean, this is my first podcast and nobody has ever heard me talk outside of character or whatnot. And to hear how actually crazy I am, I'm waiting to see what really happens." Dallas said, "even if it's not true and you want to call me crazy, it's funner, so much more fun to live life and question and wonder. I want to know more. If it's not real, screw it!"

According to Dallas, lizard people who live at the center of the world are withholding excerpts from The Bible that depict the lost years of Jesus Christ as a youth.

"The theory is that there was this class of not people, aliens, let's call it a class of aliens that lived on this Earth and they moved because of the radiation in our Earth to find a better planet and they left and they left some people here, the discarded, and they are the ones that live in our Earth. The reptilian people are the higher class of people who kind of run the world."

Despite the existence of seismographic technology, Dallas bolieves in the so-called hollow Earth theory.

"I do believe in the hollow Earth theory." Dallas continued, "there's no proof. Nobody has drilled more than 12 miles under the Earth's surface, so the theory that our Earth's center is filled with molten lava, there's nothing that backs that other than the fact that the further we go into the Earth's surface, we get hotter. There's nothing that tells us that we get hotter and hotter. Obviously, it's hotter. We haven't gone more than 12 miles into it."

When asked why the reptilians have kept excerpts of The Bible, Dallas divulged that 'The Award Winning Superstar' would also like to know.

"That's the question I need answered for myself. That's what I want to know. Like, there [are] people who think the reptilian people are for the most part evil and they just run [the world], yeah, and there [are] others that believe that everybody has a little reptilian genetic link to them and not all of them are bad. For the most part, the reptilian people, the Illuminati, eat humans and they run the world." Dallas added, "people don't like to question and I do. I need to know. I don't want to live my entire life and not know the truth."

Notably, Dallas suggested that the reptilian people are keeping us from knowing the true nature of reality by putting fluoride in our water supply, which inhibits our sixth sense and undeniably fights tooth decay.

"It's dumbed down by our government, putting fluoride in our water to take this natural ability, which I believe is directly correlated with the third eye, I believe. Yeah, it's almost a different sense that we don't have, that I believe if we had or it wasn't dumbed down, we'd know more of the answers of what our reality is really about and I believe it is dumbed down by the powers that be, the reptilian people, the Illuminati, whatever you want to call them. Someone's stopping us from knowing all the answers."

Additionally, Dallas talked about the drug DMT, the moon landing, the JFK assassination, the existence of giants, and more on this episode of Talk Is Jericho. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.