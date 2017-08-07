- Above is the latest Being the Elite where The Young Bucks traveled to Montreal to connect with some old friends. Starting at the 6:25 mark, Kevin Owens made an appearance in the background as did Sami Zayn a short while later when he stopped to ask for the time.

- A new Table for 3 is scheduled right after this week's episode of Raw. This week's show will feature Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Diamond Dallas Page.

- On Twitter, Finn Balor was bummed he forgot to do his ab crunches and Corbin chimed in that Balor being at 162 pounds, his abs have no choice but to show. Balor asked if Corbin had any "hiding" under his t-shirt to which Corbin responded: "I would gladly, but your tiny body could not support it."

