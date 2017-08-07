Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the Road to WWE SummerSlam continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face off in a Last Man Standing Match tonight on Raw
* Bayley's future to be determined
* Does Rollins truly have Ambrose's back?
* The Hardys' fury has been "awoken"
* How will Wyatt respond to Bálor's mind games?
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.