Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the Road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face off in a Last Man Standing Match tonight on Raw

* Bayley's future to be determined

* Does Rollins truly have Ambrose's back?

* The Hardys' fury has been "awoken"

* How will Wyatt respond to Bálor's mind games?

