Thanks to Mike Reyes for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Ottawa, Canada:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Ascension

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

* Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

* Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

* Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura

