Thanks to Mike Reyes for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Ottawa, Canada:
* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger
* Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair
* Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens
* Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.