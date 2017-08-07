- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at the greatest SummerSlam entrances, featuring Bray Wyatt, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, The British Bulldog and others.

- WWE has confirmed that there will be no Blu-ray version of the 2017 SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com . The reason for the cancellation is due to declining demand for the Blu-ray format. There will be a two-disc SummerSlam DVD that comes out on September 19th in the United States.

- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson making his entrance to a hometown pop at Saturday's WWE live event in Montreal. Patterson was ringside for the main event, which saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retain over Sami Zayn with help from The Singh Brothers. After the match, Jinder and the brothers confronted Patterson but Kevin Owens hit the ring to take out The Singh Brothers. Sami and Owens had a staredown until they turned to take out Mahal. Video from the in-ring segment can also be seen below:

