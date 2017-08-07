Thanks to Rocky Bricks for the following GFW live event results from Saturday's show in Staten Island, New York:

* Dan Maff, Pat Buck and Anthony Owens defeated The Heavenly Nodies

* Fallah Bahh defeated KM

* Trevor Lee defeated Mario Bokara. X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt attacked Lee after the match

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Allie and GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna in a non-title Triple Threat

* Eli Drake defeated Braxton Sutter

* GFW Tag Team Champions Santana and Ortiz retained over Drago and Sonjay Dutt. After the match, Lee comes out to take Dutt's title belt. Dutt and Drago chase after him

* John Hennigan, Moose and James Storm defeated Bobby Lashley, Low Ki and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III

